Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details

After announcing a reduction in the intake of temporary foreign workers, Canada has announced new caps on the intake of international students. As per the announcement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Canadian government will be reducing its intake of foreign students by 35 percent.
This move comes as part of Canada's major immigration overhaul to reduce the number of temporary residents in the country.
As per the statement issued by Trudeau, the number of students going to Canada will be reduced for 35 percent this year and will be increased to 45 percent in 2025.
"We're granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10%. Immigration is an advantage for our economy - but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down," stated Trudeau.
Canada To Reduce Number Of Foreign Students
Based on the announcement made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada earlier this year, the goal is to reduce the number of temporary residents in the country from 6.5% to 5% by 2026.
To achieve this goal, Canada has reformed the International Student Programme and made the eligibility requirements for temporary foreign workers stricter.
As per the official statement from the Canadian government, the following changes will be implemented -
Reduction of the intake of international students to 437,000 for the year 2025.
Updating the Post Graduation Work Permit Programme to "better align with immigration goals and labour market needs."
Stricter limits to work permit eligibility, which will later be extended to spouses of master’s degree students whose program is at least 16 months in duration.
Limiting work permit eligibility for spouses of foreign workers in management or professional occupations and other areas where Canada reported a labour shortage.
Earlier in January 2024, the Canadian government announces a two-year cap on the intake of international students.
These measures from the Trudeau administration also come ahead of the general elections. Trudeau's Liberal Party is currently trailing in the public opinion polls, especially after it lost the support of the New Democratic Party.
Ahead of the October 2025 polls, the Trudeau Liberal government has placed immigration and temporary residency in the spotlight.
The decision is expected to impact Indian students majorly as many view Canada as a prime destination for their higher education and work visa.