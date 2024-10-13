International

Brazil: Powerful Storm Kills 7, Leaves Millions Without Power In Sao Paulo

A powerful storm hit Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, on Saturday leading to widespread power outages. Seven deaths have also been reported.

Brazil storm floods
(FILE) Aerial view showing streets flooded by heavy rain at the Amapa community, city of Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on January 15, 2024. Photo: Getty images
info_icon

At least seven people were killed after a brief but powerful storm swept through Sao Paulo, Brazil with around 1.4 million households in South America's largest metropolis left without power on Saturday.

Officials in Sao Paulo state said that record wind gusts Friday night of up to 67 mph (108 kph) knocked down transmission lines and uprooted trees, causing severe damage in some parts. The storm also shut down several airports and interrupted water service in several areas, according to the state government.

One person died when a tree fell on an outdoor stall, authorities said. At least six other people in surrounding Sao Paulo state also died.

Authorities originally expected to restore power within a few hours. But several neighborhoods in the metropolitan area, which is home to 21 million people, were still in the dark on Saturday, and authorities were urging residents to limit their consumption of water.

Most of the disruptions were in the service area of a single utility, Enel-Sao Paulo, which is partly owned by AES Corporation. In May, the Virginia-based power company said it was selling its 47% stake in its Brazil unit for $640 million.

Regulators ordered an inspection of the utility, warning that if it doesn't resolve the outages in a satisfactory and swift manner it will move to terminate the private concession.

For its part, Enel said that 17 high voltage transmission lines were affected by the storm. It did not provide a time frame for re-establishing service.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Selector In USA For T10 League Amid National Team Crisis
  3. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  4. ACC Emerging T20 Cup 2024: Tilak Varma Named Captain As India Announce Squad For Sixth Edition
  5. IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Samson Sparkles As India Maul Bangladesh For Series Sweep - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Ederson Lauds 'Sometimes Annoying' Pep Guardiola
  2. Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea, WSL: Jonas Eidevall Fails To Concede Title Hopes After Loss
  3. Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Super League: Ramirez And Baltimore Pile More Misery On Eidevall
  4. India 1-1 Vietnam Highlights, International Friendly: Farukh Choudhary, Gurpreet Sandhu Heroics Salvage Draw For Blue Tigers
  5. India 1-1 Vietnam: Farukh's Chip, Gurpreet's Saves Take Blue Tigers To Thrilling Draw
Tennis News
  1. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Hoping 'Stern' Fritz Test Is Ideal Preparation For Sinner Showdown
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Belarusian Reaches Third Straight Final
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  4. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  2. In Jammu & Kashmir, Winning Elections Is Only The First Hurdle
  3. Raavan In The World Of Tamils
  4. NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai
  5. Ex-Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba Passes Away At 57
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  2. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
World News
  1. Brazil: Powerful Storm Kills 7, Leaves Millions Without Power In Sao Paulo
  2. US Airstrikes Target Multiple Militant Camps In Syria
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures