Ashura Muharram 2024: Muslims Across The Globe Mark 1st Month Of Islamic Calendar

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, was observed on July 17 across the globe. Muslim communities in Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and other countries marked the annual day of mourning to commemorate the seventh-century death of Imam Hussein, who was seen as the rightful successor to the Prophet Mohammed.

Iraq Ashoura Photo: AP/Anmar Khalil

Iraqi Shiites mark the month of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq. Muharram commemorates the death of Prophet Muhammed's grandson, Hussein Ibn Ali, who was killed during the Battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram, known as the Day of Ashoura.

Shiite Muslim women
Shiite Muslim women Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Iranian Shiite Muslim women pray during Ashoura mourning ritual, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, in the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq, at the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran.

Ashoura ritual
Ashoura ritual Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Chador-clad Shiite Muslim women mourn during Ashoura ritual, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, in the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq, at the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran.

Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Iranian Shiite Muslims beat their chests during Ashoura mourning ritual, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, in the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq, at the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran.

Iraq Muharram
Iraq Muharram Photo: AP/Hadi Mizban

Shiite men bleed from self-inflicted wounds after slashing their heads with swords during a procession to mark the Muslim festival of Ashoura, on the 9th day of Muharram, in Baghdad.

Martyrdom of Imam Hussein
Martyrdom of Imam Hussein Photo: AP/Anmar Khalil

Iraqi Shiites mark the month of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq.

Shiite Muslims
Shiite Muslims Photo: AP/Anmar Khalil

Iraqi Shiites mark the month of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq.

Muharram Procession
Muharram Procession Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad

Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves with knifes attached to chains during a Muharram procession, in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Muharram Procession Pakistan
Muharram Procession Pakistan Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

A Shiite Muslim flagellates himself with knife during a Muharram procession, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

