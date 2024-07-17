Ashura Muharram 2024: Muslims Across The Globe Mark 1st Month Of Islamic Calendar

Iraqi Shiites mark the month of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq. Muharram commemorates the death of Prophet Muhammed's grandson, Hussein Ibn Ali, who was killed during the Battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram, known as the Day of Ashoura.
Iranian Shiite Muslim women pray during Ashoura mourning ritual, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, in the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq, at the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran.
Chador-clad Shiite Muslim women mourn during Ashoura ritual, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, in the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq, at the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran.
Iranian Shiite Muslims beat their chests during Ashoura mourning ritual, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, in the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq, at the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran.
Shiite men bleed from self-inflicted wounds after slashing their heads with swords during a procession to mark the Muslim festival of Ashoura, on the 9th day of Muharram, in Baghdad.
Iraqi Shiites mark the month of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq.
Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves with knifes attached to chains during a Muharram procession, in Peshawar, Pakistan.
A Shiite Muslim flagellates himself with knife during a Muharram procession, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession, in Islamabad, Pakistan.