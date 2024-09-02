Afghanistan: Suicide Bomber Kills 6, Injures 13 In Kabul

A suicide bomber exploded in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, and it led to the killing of six people so far and wounded 13.
Reportedly, the dead included one woman, and the injured were all civilians who have been taken to a hospital for treatment.
Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul police chief said that the blast took place in the southwestern Qala Bakhtiar neighborhood in Kabul.
A police investigation is underway but according to Associated Press, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The Islamic State group's affiliate, a major rival of the ruling Taliban, has carried out previous attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 during the chaotic departure of U.S. and NATO troops after 20 years. Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban gradually reimposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, as they did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.