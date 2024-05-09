International

Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication

Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesman for the Taliban's interior ministry, said the bomb which was 'attached to a motorcycle, exploded in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province,' while a convoy of security forces was passing through, adding that five other officers were wounded.

Advertisement

AP
Representational Image | Photo: AP
info_icon

A sticky bomb exploded in northeastern Afghanistan, killing at least three police officers on Wednesday, officials said.

Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesman for the Taliban's interior ministry, said the bomb which was “attached to a motorcycle, exploded in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province," while a convoy of security forces was passing through, adding that five other officers were wounded.

Qani said the officers were on their way to destroy poppy crops in the area.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A few days ago Badakhshan witnessed violent protests against the Taliban's poppy eradication campaign, propelling a high-ranking delegation led by the chief of military staff Fasihudin Fitrat to visit the region and negotiate with protestors.

Advertisement

Fitrat said Tuesday in a video message that he had addressed people's complaints and that the situation was under control. He added that locals backed poppy eradication across Badakhshan.

Protests erupted Friday after a man was shot and killed by Taliban forces after resisting poppy eradication attempts Darayum district. Another was killed on Saturday during a protest in Argo district.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Japan, Nagaland Join Hands In Construction Of Kohima Peace Memorial Commemorating World War II
  2. Gujarat Class 12 Science, GUJCET Results Today: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  3. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Today: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Abysmal Representation Of Women In Himachal Pradesh Politics
Entertainment News
  1. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  2. 'BrahmaAnandam': Brahmanandam And Son Raja Goutham To Collaborate On A Hilarious Entertainer
  3. ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Writer Anuraadha Tewari: Prakash Jha, Madhur Bhandarkar Have Contributed Immensely To My Growth
  4. Youth Icons Of The Indian OTT Space
  5. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
Sports News
  1. Olympiakos Vs Aston Villa, Europa Conference League: Villans Ready For 'Biggest Challenge'
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich To Reach Their 18th CL Final
  3. LSG Vs SRH: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Who Is Joselu: Real Madrid's Journeyman Takes Long, Winding Road To Champions League Final
  5. T20 World Cup: Walsh Backs Team India's Move To Include 4 Spinners
World News
  1. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  2. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  3. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  4. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  5. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Sports News: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF - As It Happened