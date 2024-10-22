Muthoot FinCorp ONE Is Now All-In-One Financial Suite

Since its launch in 2022, Muthoot FinCorp ONE has been working towards achieving Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.’s goal of creating a multi-service financial platform with a phygital approach. This innovative approach combines digital tools with physical branch access, offering customers seamless convenience and choice. Now customers can access a broad range of financial services both on the app as well as at any of the Muthoot FinCorp Ltd’s 3700 branches approx. pan-India.