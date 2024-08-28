Hub4Business

Decisive Zone, A Leader In The UAE’s Transition To A Single Digital ID Solution Aka The Emirates ID

Decisive Zone stands as a constant ally, ensuring everyone reaps the full benefits of a simpler, safer, and more connected existence in the Emirates.

Dyuti Parruck
Dyuti Parruck
info_icon

Decisive Zone, a prominent consultancy firm in the UAE, is at the forefront of a transformative initiative in the region by championing the shift to having a fully digitalized Emirates ID. This transformation aims to ultimately redefine life for granting greater convenience and, most importantly, security.

In a recent interview on the “Lovin’ Dubai” show, Mr. Golden Visa, CEO and Co-Founder Dyuti Parruck and Business Setup Manager Sahil Kumar of Decisive Zone provided valuable insights into the UAE’s strategic move to integrate advanced technology with everyday functions. As outlined by Dyuti and Sahil, the Emirates ID is poised to become the sole card residents will need for virtually all transactions, encompassing payments, access to essential national services, and more.

This innovative system is expected to streamline residents' lives by integrating payment options and crucial personal data onto one card. Without a doubt, this advancement is expected to once again place the UAE at the center of the world stage, reflecting the government’s commitment to efficiency and modernity in serving its people, in the best way possible.

Safety and security remain top priorities in this technological adaptation. Dyuti emphasized that the Emirates ID, even when linked with digital wallets on smartphones, retains its security features. The trustworthiness of the existing infrastructure has been proven through services like Apple Pay and Dubai Now. In the event of a lost phone, residents can trust that vital information remains protected at all costs, thanks to state-of-the-art encryption and other components.

Needless to say, Decisive Zone plays a crucial role in offering extensive support as the use of the Emirates ID is gradually implemented. They provide assistance from acquisition to replacement, enforcing strict compliance with evolving regulations.

The end-to-end resources, including business setup, banking solutions, and visa processing, are designed to help clients focus on their core objectives and/or purpose while Decisive Zone handles the rest. As the UAE advances towards this bold vision, Decisive Zone stands as a constant ally, ensuring everyone reaps the full benefits of a simpler, safer, and more connected existence in the Emirates.

