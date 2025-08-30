North Zone Vs East Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 1st QF: When, Where To Watch Day 3

North Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final Day 3: Find out when and where to watch the third day of the domestic cricket match live on TV and online

  • North Zone face East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final

  • North Zone lead by 175 runs at stumps on Day 2

  • Find out when and where to watch the North Zone vs East Zone match live on TV and online

North Zone will begin Day 3 of their Duleep Trophy 2025 first quarter-final match against East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Saturday, 30 August 2025. North Zone are in a commanding position at stumps on Day 2, leading by 175 runs, and will begin their second innings on the third day. The match will resume at 9:30 AM IST.

Being sent to bat first by East Zone, North Zone built a commanding first-innings total of 405. Delhi’s Ayush Badoni scored 63 off 60 before wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan added 76 runs to strengthen North Zone’s scoreboard. Auquib Nabi added a rapid 44 at the end to help his side reach the big total.

Nabi returned to haunt East Zone with the ball as well, taking five wickets to demolish their lower order. A 69-run knock from Virat Singh aside, the other batters struggled to get runs on the board, and East Zone’s first innings ended at 230.

With a huge lead, North Zone will look to press home their advantage on Day 3 and move closer to a semi-final spot in India’s domestic cricket curtain-raiser.

North Zone Vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final – Playing XIs

East Zone: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Manishi, Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag (c), Sharandeep Singh, Sridam Paul, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh

North Zone: Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (c), Yash Dhull, Mayank Dagar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi, Ayush Badoni, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Nishant Sindhu

North Zone Vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final – Live Streaming Details

The North Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
