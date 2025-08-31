North Zone face East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final
North Zone lead by 563 runs at stumps on Day 3
Find out when and where to watch the North Zone vs East Zone match live on TV and online
North Zone will begin Day 4 of their Duleep Trophy 2025 first quarter-final match against East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Sunday, 31 August 2025. Already in a commanding position after the end of the first innings, NZ increased their lead to a massive 563 runs going into stumps on the third day, after recording a second-innings total of 388/2.
The match will resume at 9:30 AM IST.
Captain Ankit Kumar (168 off 264) and Yash Dhull (133 off 157) registered two magnificent centuries to help North Zone reach almost three hundred by the fall of the second wicket. Going into stumps on Day 3, Kumar and Ayush Badoni (56 off 78) are at the crease, with the batting side still having eight wickets in hand, although the skipper is likely to declare their innings soon.
Meanwhile, the first quarter-final has gone from bad to worse for East Zone. After a dismal first innings where they were sent packing at 230, their bowlers have failed to get anything out of the pitch on the third day as well, leading to their opponents’ massive total.
With a place in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against West Zone on the line, EZ will look to give a final push on Day 4, hoping for a miraculous turnaround in a match that has completely gone against them so far.
North Zone Vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final – Playing XIs
East Zone: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Manishi, Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag (c), Sharandeep Singh, Sridam Paul, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh
North Zone: Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (c), Yash Dhull, Mayank Dagar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi, Ayush Badoni, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Nishant Sindhu
North Zone Vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final – Live Streaming Details
The North Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match on any TV channels in India.