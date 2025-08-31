Captain Ankit Kumar (168 off 264) and Yash Dhull (133 off 157) registered two magnificent centuries to help North Zone reach almost three hundred by the fall of the second wicket. Going into stumps on Day 3, Kumar and Ayush Badoni (56 off 78) are at the crease, with the batting side still having eight wickets in hand, although the skipper is likely to declare their innings soon.