Dr. Abhijit Dhara - Understanding Gout And Pain

Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis that causes joint pain and swelling, usually as flares that last for a week or two and then resolve. Gout flares often begin in your big toe or a lower limb. Areas of the body that can be affected by gout include:

Joints.

Bursae (cushion-like sacs between bones and other soft tissues)

Tendon and membranes that surround tendons.

Kidneys

Who Gets Gout?

Gout develops in middle age. Women are less likely to develop gout before menopause, leading to a later onset of the disease in women compared to men and, thus, more prevalent in men than women. Although it is less common, younger people can also develop gout, which tends to be more severe when they do.

Causes and Symptoms of Gout

Gout occurs when urate, a substance in the body, builds up and forms needle-shaped crystals in the joints. This leads to pain, swelling, redness, and changes in the movement and use of the affected joint. However, not everyone with high urate levels develops gout.

The most common symptom of gout is pain in the affected joint. Gout flares often start suddenly at night, and the intense pain may be bad enough to wake you up. In addition, your joint may feel swollen, red, and warm.

Certain other factors may increase the risk of developing gout:

family history

Menopausal stage

Increasing age

Drinking alcohol

Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages, such as soda.

Having an unhealthy diet and eating foods rich in purines (usually from animal sources), a substance that breaks down into urate.

Some health conditions may increase your risk of developing gout, such as:

Overweight or obesity.

high blood pressure

high blood sugar

abnormal cholesterol levels

Chronic kidney disease

Diagnosing Gout

Medical history, a physical exam, and tests can help diagnose gout. Tests might include:

Joint fluid analysis

Blood test to check uric acid levels

Imaging tests include X-rays, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, and dual-energy computerized tomography.

Treatments

The treatment plan generally depends on the frequency and severity of the symptoms.

Doctors are likely to recommend a brief course of Anti-inflammatory or Uric acid-lowering drugs. It is important to consult your doctor to formulate an appropriate treatment plan.

Lifestyle modifications for treating gout

Mediterranean diet or DASH diet may help prevent gout attacks.

Limit red meat (beef, pork, lamb, and organ meats)

Refrain from alcohol

Eat the low-sodium diet,

Emphasis on fruits, veggies, nuts, whole grains, and other whole, unprocessed foods.

With early diagnosis, treatment, and lifestyle changes, gout is one of the most controllable forms of arthritis. Many people avoid gout flares, decrease the severity of their symptoms, and can even become gout-free.

