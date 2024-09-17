3 Reasons Why Nabil Anane Could Become A Muay Thai Megastar In ONE Championship

Nabil Anane is already a breakout sensation in ONE Championship, and he has all the potential to reach the top in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
Next, the 20-year-old phenom will square off against lethwei legend “Man of Steel” Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut on September 27.
Although Anane lost in his ONE debut against pound-for-pound great Superlek Kiatmoo9, the setback only spurred him on – and he’s taken big scalp after big scalp to earn the #4 bantamweight Muay Thai ranking.
The surging Algerian-Thai striker will be looking for his fifth straight win and another step forward when he returns to action in Asia primetime at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Before Anane steps into the ring for another big test, check out three reasons why he could be a future superstar in the world of Muay Thai.
#1 He’s Already Beaten Top Names
While Anane’s 37-5 professional record is impressive, it’s still early days compared to some of his experienced peers in ONE’s stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division.
Still, the youngster already has some incredible names on his resume that put him ahead of the curve.
After becoming the youngest WBC Muay Thai World Champion in history, he jumped in to face current ONE Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Superlek in his big-show debut.
That matchup represented a massive step up in competition, but Anane has since beaten a host of elite names, including seasoned Muay Thai World Champions Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Muangthai PK Saenchai, along with two-time ONE World Title challenger Felipe Lobo.
At this point, it’s clear that Anane is ready to mix it up with the best of the best for a long time to come.
#2 He’s Incredibly Tall
Anane’s opponents have consistently struggled to deal with his unique frame.
Despite competing at the bantamweight limit of 145 pounds, he stands at a colossal 6-foot-4, which is a height that most of his peers have never had to encounter inside the ring.
But it’s not enough to just have that height; the Pattaya resident knows how to use it.
Anane has very long limbs that can land from way outside of his foe’s range in any fight as he throws sharp combinations and long kicks.
He can also use those limbs to score crushing knees in the clinch when the distance closes, meaning he is dangerous no matter what range his rivals try to beat him in.
#3 He’s A Finisher
On the surface, Anane’s praying mantis-like frame might not look as powerful as those of his stockier counterparts, but he makes the leverage pay off.
Notably, he has knocked out four opponents in his last six wins, including Kulabdam and Nakrob Fairtex, who have both shown their durability against other big hitters.
The Team Mehdi Zatout representative has a potent right hand that can turn out the lights if it lands on his opponent’s chin.
His knees can also get the job done, and he has sharp elbows that have helped him dispatch rivals in previous fights.
This makes Anane incredibly dangerous for the rest of the bantamweight division – but exciting for fans, who will always tune in to see him in action.