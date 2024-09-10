Vinesh Phogat's Journey From Squared Circles To Elections:

Olympics setbacks

Rio 2016

At the age of 21, Vinesh Phogat made her Olympic debut and played an impressive match against Romania’s Emilia Alina Vuc. She defeated her by 11-0. However, the game took an adverse turn in the quarter-finals. While competing against China’s Sun Yanan, Phogat suffered a knee injury and had to be carried off the mat on a stretcher. She could not compete further.

Tokyo 2020

Vinesh made her space in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships. Determined to make up for her previous loss at Rio, the reigning world No. 1 played well in qualifier matches. However, she was met with disappointment again after she lost in the quarter-finals against Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya.

Paris 2024

Paris Olympics became a milestone in Phogat’s career. She defeated Japan’s Yui Susaki, a wrestler who had been defeated just once in her career. Following, she won over Ukraine’s Oksana Livach and Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

Phogat was all set to win her first Olympic gold this year but destiny had other plans. Just before the match, Vinesh was found overweight by 100 grams and was disqualified.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning,” IOA said in a statement.