'Feel Like Laughing At EC': Comedian Shyan Rangeela's After Nomination Rejected For 'Not Taking Oath'

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who had on Tuesday filed his nomination papers to contest elections from the Varanasi constituency of Uttar Pradesh against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, said on Wednesday evening that his nomination has been rejected “on the ground that he did not take the oath”.
The 29-year-old, a Rajasthan native who known for his mimicry of PM Modi, had filed the nomination as an Independent candidate after facing "hurdles" on Tuesday, May 14, the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his papers for the same seat.
Shyam Rangeela had alleged that he was not being allowed to file his nomination from the Varanasi constituency, where PM Modi is also contesting.
Taking to microblogging platform X over the rejection of his nomination, Shyam Rangeela said in a post, "27 nominations were submitted yesterday and 32 were rejected today, I feel like laughing at the Election Commission, should I laugh? Or should I cry?"
He posted a series of videos on the rejection of his nomination. One such was video, "It was decided that I will not be allowed to contest from Varanasi, now it is clear. Heart is definitely broken, but the spirit is not broken. Thank you all for your cooperation. I request the media and well-wishers to please not call now. Whatever information I have, I will keep sharing it here. Perhaps I don't feel like talking for a while now," he said.
"Today, the District Magistrate told me that there was some issue with my documents and that I did not take the oath. They did not let the lawyers go in with me and called me alone. My friend was beaten up. Modiji may act and cry, but I don't want to cry here," Shyam Rangeela said.
The response from the official Varanasi District Magistrate's account attempted to justify the rejection, citing deficiencies in Mr Rangeela's affidavit and failure to comply with procedural formalities.
Responding to Shyam Rangeela, Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam cited deficiencies in his affidavit and the failure to comply with procedural formalities.
"Your nomination paper was scrutinised in your presence and you were informed about the deficiencies. Your nomination paper has been cancelled because the affidavit submitted by you was incomplete and you did not take the oath/affirmation, a copy of the order of which has also been made available to you," Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam wrote on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also filed his nomination in Varanasi on Tuesday in an event attended by several NDA leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, in a show of strength as he seeks a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.