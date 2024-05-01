Elections

Shiv Sena Nominates Ex-Mayor Naresh Mhaske As Its Candidate From Thane LS Seat

Mhaske will take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and incumbent MP Rajan Vichare.

X/@nareshmhaske
Naresh Mhaske nominated for for the Thane Lok Sabha seat. Photo: X/@nareshmhaske
info_icon

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske as its candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha seat.

It also officially announced the candidature of CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde as its candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. He currently represents that seat.

Shinde's nomination had been announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a candidate of the ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), comprising Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, last month.

Thane is known to be bastion of CM Shinde. He represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane.

The party is yet to announce candidates for the Nashik and Palghar Lok Sabha seats.

