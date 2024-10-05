Elections

Poll Guarantees In Himachal Proves A Test For Congress In Haryana

A pressing factor in Haryana polling is Congress's failed "guarantee model" in Himachal Pradesh that BJP finds a potent weapon to prove that the Congress guarantees in Haryana will fail

Congress releases poll manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections
Congress releases poll manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections Photo: PTI
info_icon

As Haryana goes to the polls today, the incumbent BJP, aiming for a third consecutive term, faces a formidable challenge from Congress, which is eager to reclaim power after a decade-long absence.

However, the dynamics in neighbouring Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh could influence voter sentiments in Haryana, highlighting the interconnectedness of regional politics in this election cycle.

A pressing factor in the Haryana polling is the Congress's failed "guarantee model" in Himachal Pradesh, which the BJP has found to be a potent weapon to prove that the Congress guarantees rolled-out in Haryana, partially borrowed from Himachal Pradesh, will not work and are bound to collapse soon.

“The unfulfilled commitments have sparked widespread discontent in Himachal Pradesh—where the state is now struggling to pay salaries and pensions to the staff and retired employees. Most facilities available to the people have neither been withdrawn nor curtailed owing to the financial crisis” says Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, who is campaigning in Haryana in the areas next to the state’s borders.

This, he says, has cast doubts on the Congress' credibility and potential to influence voter sentiment in Haryana.

Thakur says the debt burden of Himachal Pradesh, currently at Rs 90,000 cr, will exceed Rs one lakh crore by the end of the year. The state has been pushed to bankruptcy. For the first time, government employees did not get their salaries in time and pensioners had to waiting for dues till September 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Haryana, highlighted how the voters in the hill state, where the Congress had formed the government two years back, are suffering, and even regretting choosing the Congress believing in its poll guarantees.

“Himachal Pradesh, your neighbouring state, is not so far from Haryana. Go and ask to see the situation. Nobody is happy with the government. Congress fed lies to every section. None of the promises (poll guarantees) have been fulfilled. The employees are forced to go on strike for their salaries. The pensioners have threatened protests. The Chief Minister and ministers' salaries are deferred for two months,” he reminded.

BJP’s national president J P Nadda also told women voters that a promise to pay Rs 1,500 per month to all eligible women in Himachal Pradesh had not been fulfilled. In Haryana, the Congress says it will pay financial support of Rs 2,000 per month to women.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal during their recent rallies warned Haryana voters against trusting Congress, citing the struggles of Himachal Pradesh.

As the congress leadership in Haryana could not come out with a strong defence, the party launched Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and couple of Congress MLAs to counter the BJP’s concerted drive on “failed guarantee model”.

Sukhu, who had been unwell for over a week, finally joined the Congress campaign at Panchukla a day before the campaign came to an end.

Earlier last month, Sukhu was slated to address election rallies in Jammu and Kathua areas but due to his sudden illness, he had to remove himself from the campaign.

“Moment the doctors declared him fit, the Chief Minister decided to join the party’s campaign in Haryana and counter the saffron party’s malicious propaganda and present misleading facts to the public there. The BJP has forgotten how it failed to topple duly elected congress government in Himachal Pradesh and also suffered defeat in the nine bypolls,” says Naresh Chauhan, the CM’s principal media advisor.

In his poll rally at Panchkula in favour of former Dy CM Chander Mohan, Sukhu launched a severe attack on the BJP leadership of the state for not providing correct facts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Himachal Pradesh finances and fiscal prudence that he has undertaken.

“Unlike the BJP, the promises made by Congress will be fulfilled without fail. The congress has done it in Himachal Pradesh, will do the same in Haryana, a brother state” he said.

Sukhu said, “During elections in Haryana, Modi ji (Prime Minister) talked about Himachal, but I want to point out that the PM’s facts were not correct. The Congress government has met its main promise of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) soon after coming to power. It has benefitted 1.36 lakh employees. Till now the government has fulfilled five out of 10 guarantees in just 20 months, despite a precarious financial position of the state for which the BJP is to blame.”

He said the state faced the worst disaster of the century but no help was received from the Centre. The state government settled 23,000 families without any central help,” he said and had announced a package of Rs 4500 cr for the affected families.

“We are on a fiscal correction path. The resource mobilisation is top most agenda. It’s in this regard, some of the subsidies of the taxpayers have been cut down and freebies stopped for affordable sections. We are working towards making Himachal Pradesh self -reliant state by” he said

Nevertheless, the unfulfilled poll guarantees have generated a new debate as to why didn't the congress release the burden these could impose on the exchequer or state's capacity to afford such luxury at the cost of basic development needs.

The analysts say “This increased scrutiny of the congress's guarantee model and their deliveries by the government, could also be a new test in the poll bound Haryana in keenly contested elections”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Eye Team Tune-Up Ahead Of Key Showdown With Arch-Rivals
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Handed 58-Run Thrashing By New Zealand In Women's T20 World Cup - In Pics
  5. Denmark Vs Jersey Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
  2. Premier League: Man City Boss Guardiola Says He Will Pay For Fans' Banner Asking Him To Stay Amid Uncertain Future
  3. La Liga: Rudiger Lauds 'Ridiculous' Yamal After Sensational Spanish League Start
  4. Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph
  5. Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Meslier Howler Gifts Black Cats A Point At Stadium Of Light
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  2. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  3. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  4. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  5. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 36.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  2. As Haryana Goes To Polls, Will The Caste Lines Impact Results?
  3. SC Declines To Intervene In Demolitions Near Somnath Temple
  4. PM Inaugurates Banjara Museum In Maharashtra, Will Launch Mumbai's First Underground Metro Line
  5. Accused Confesses To Killing Dalit Family, Police Claim 'Illicit Relationship'| What Happened In UP's Amethi
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  2. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 36.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'