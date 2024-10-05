Poll Guarantees In Himachal Proves A Test For Congress In Haryana

Sukhu said, “During elections in Haryana, Modi ji (Prime Minister) talked about Himachal, but I want to point out that the PM’s facts were not correct. The Congress government has met its main promise of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) soon after coming to power. It has benefitted 1.36 lakh employees. Till now the government has fulfilled five out of 10 guarantees in just 20 months, despite a precarious financial position of the state for which the BJP is to blame.”