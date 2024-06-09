Elections

Modi's Oath Ceremony: Transgender Community Members, Sanitation Workers, Labourers To Attend The Event

Bollywood actors like Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor will also attend the ceremony. Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid will take part

AP
Transgender Community Members, Sanitation Workers, Labourers To Attend The Swearing-In Ceremony | Photo: AP
info_icon

People from transgender community, labourers and sanitation workers, who built new parliament building, have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new cabinet of ministers.

Before the ceremony, BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the transgender community members at his residence while BJP MP and former Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat felicitated sanitation workers.

"This is a part of Prime Minister Modi's call of 'sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas'. Including people from transgender community in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM," Kumar told media.

This is the first time that people from the transgender community are formally invited for the swearing-in ceremony. These participants have made contribution in the empowerment of the transgender community, he said.

Former union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated 90 labourers and 30 sanitation workers involved in the construction of new parliament building. Sonam Kinnar from the UP BJP unit said she along with 50 members of the community have come here to give blessings to the new government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - PTI
Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We are saddened that PM Modi did not receive the number of seats as expected due to caste-based politics but we have full confidence in our PM and the situation will improve," she said.

People from the business world, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal, Gautam Adani with his wife Priti Adani and brother Rajesh Adani, would be attending the ceremony. 

Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today - PTI
PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In Shortly; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet

BY Danita Yadav

Bollywood actors like Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor will also attend the ceremony. Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid will take part.

Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.

The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections. Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

International media has closely followed the Indian general election season, especially PM Narendra Modi, offering reports from an international perspective. - Getty's Images
‘Modi-fication’ to ‘Messianic Spell’: How World Media Sees PM Modi’s Bid For A Third Term in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In At 7:15 PM; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
  2. Banswara Verdict Is The Public's Rejection Of The Communal Stance Of BJP: Rajkumar Roat
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 9: Modi To Take Oath As PM, IND-PAK T20 World Cup, EU Elections And More
  4. Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of Confirmed Ministers In Union Cabinet
  5. NEET Exam Row: Youth Congress, NSUI Workers Stage Protest In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reveals A ‘Foolish Relative’ Once Made Fun Of Her Daughter's Skin Colour
  2. Kartik Aaryan Beams With Joy As 'Chandu Champion' Becomes First Film To Open Advance Booking On Burj Khalifa
  3. Sona Mohapatra Slams Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job To CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  4. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number
  5. 'Munjya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore On Its First Saturday
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Face Babar Azam & Co In New York
  2. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Her Maiden Grand Slam Doubles Title
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Alexander Zverev Up Against Carlos Alcaraz In French Open Final
  4. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 21: When, Where To Watch
  5. Euro 2024: Ronaldo, Modric Enter Championship Proving Age As Just A Number
World News
  1. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  2. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  3. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
  4. This Mexican Fashion Designer Takes Political Ads To Next Level, Upcycles Them Into Trendy Accessories
  5. Gaza's Health Ministry Says 274 Palestinians Were Killed In Israeli Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In At 7:15 PM; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown