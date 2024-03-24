LS Polls: BSP Declares 25 Candidates For Uttar Pradesh

The party released the names of nine more candidates in a second list later in the day: Hembabu Dhangar from Hathras (SC seat), Kamal Kant Upmanyu from Mathura, Pooja Amrohi from Agra (SC seat), Ram Nivas Sharma from Fatehpur Sikri, Satyendra Jain Sauli from Firozabad, Sarika Singh Baghel from Etawah (SC seat), Kuldeep Bhadauria from Kanpur, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi from Akbarpur and Suresh Chandra Gautam from Jalaun (SC seat).