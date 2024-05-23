Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro Services To Start At 4 AM On Polling Day For All Lines

With Delhi ready to go to the polls on Saturday, May 25, Delhi Metro has announced that trains services on all lines will commence from 4 AM onwards.

File Image
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro Services To Start At 4 AM On Polling Day For All Lines Photo: File Image
Metro rail services will commence at 4 am on the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, scheduled for May 25, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

The decision was made to ensure convenient transportation for the staff deployed for election duty, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, Anuj Dayal said.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, 2024 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility."

"The metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all Lines from 4 am to 6 am. Subsequently, normal metro train services will resume and continue throughout the day," Dayal said.

An official statement by the DMRC said this move is aimed at easing commuting challenges for election duty personnel, enabling them to reach their designated polling stations on time and fulfill their electoral responsibilities efficiently.

With the metro services starting early on election day, voters and election officials alike can expect smoother and more accessible transportation options, contributing to the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in the capital city, it said.

