Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Names Karti Chidambaram, Manickham Tagore, Digvijay Singh In 4th Candidates List | Full List

Meanwhile the party left Rajasthan's Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency for Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
PTI
Photo: PTI
Congress has released their fourth list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024 with 45 names including Karti Chidambaram, Manickam Tagore, Digvijay Singh.

Congress fielded the fourth list of Lok Sabha candidates from the seats in Assam, Andaman, Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Uttrakhand and West Bengal.

For Uttar Pradesh, where the party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and is contesting on 17 seats, the Congress announced candidates for nine seats. Newly joined Congress leader Danish Ali has also been fielded from UP's Amroha seat for the upcoming elections along with unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi, Imran Masood from Saharanpur and Alok Mishra from Kanpur.

Among the known faces the party fielded Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar, S Jothimani from Karur and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh.

With this, the Congress has now declared a total of 183 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

