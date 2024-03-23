Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Names Karti Chidambaram, Manickham Tagore, Digvijay Singh In 4th Candidates List | Full List

For Uttar Pradesh, where the party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and is contesting on 17 seats, the Congress announced candidates for nine seats. Newly joined Congress leader Danish Ali has also been fielded from UP's Amroha seat for the upcoming elections along with unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi, Imran Masood from Saharanpur and Alok Mishra from Kanpur.