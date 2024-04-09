Battleground Karnataka: Caste Politics, Water Scarcity And ‘Fund Injustice’ Tussle Among Issues Shaping Polls This Year

Introduction

A high-pitched battle awaits as we inch closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The last five years, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's second term, saw a series of civil protests, political cross-firings and constitutional debates. At Outlook, we are closely tracking the developments and bringing to you exclusive stories, ground reports and in-depth analysis of the state-wise electoral scenario, focusing on regional parties, their journeys in recent years and how it will play out at a national level.

Today, we are looking at Karnataka, a state which sends 28 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party which has forged an alliance with regional Janata Dal (Secular) will be looking to better its 2019 performance of 25 seats. Meanwhile, the state incumbent Congress would hope to replicate its success in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, where it recorded its biggest win in over three decades