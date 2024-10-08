LG's Power To Nominate 5 Members To J&K Assembly Raises Questions

“The LG should first of all stay away from this process as a government is being formed. It is for the government to nominate people and send it (nominations) to the LG. That is the normal procedure. What they want to do, I do not know. However, if they do it (give powers to LG), we will go to the Supreme Court. What is the point in making the government, if the Lord Sahib remains here? We have to fight against all this,” Abdullah said, speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Monday.