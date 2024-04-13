Kukis, Meitis Unite On One Point - Not Right Time For LS Polls In Manipur

"We were living in the hills, we used to visit the valley frequently and sell goods here, we had our vehicles running, business was good. Now, our house is no longer there, the means of livelihood are gone and there is constant threat if we ever make an attempt to visit even the remains... It feels like our lives have gone back to where they were two decades back...and they want us to vote?" said Oinam Cheema, a displaced Meiti.