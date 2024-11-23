Kerala Sticks to its Dual-Party System, No Relief for the BJP

Both the CPI (M) and the Congress have reasons to celebrate in Kerela, while the BJP has to find reasons to convince their central leadership on the setback faced by the party. The Congress retained the Palakkad Assembly seat by a margin of 18,840 votes, which is significantly higher than the one gathered by Shafi Parambil in 2021. The BJP had managed to gain second place in a photo-finish in 2021, but the party lost around 10,000 votes this time. In addition to the usual factional fights, the sudden departure of Sandip Varier, a prominent figure in the party, has played a role. Varier who raised a bunch of allegations against the BJP leadership , joined the Congress a week prior to polling. Though the state leadership of the BJP maintained the position that Sandeep's resignation would not make any impact, it was evident that the party was shaken. On the other side, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) that has been in third position since 2016 in Palakkad remained in the same, but garnered around 1,000 votes more than their tally in 2021. The CPM could also retain its strong hold Chelakkara constituency with a comfortable margin of 12,201 votes. Highlighting these two factors, the CPI (M) can argue that there is no anti-incumbency factor, giving hope for 2026.