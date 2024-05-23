Elections

If ''Double Engine'' Govt Formed In Odisha, Bulldozers To Be Used Against Mafia: Adityanath

Addressing an election rally in the Chilika assembly constituency under the Puri Lok Sabha seat, Yogi said, “Give us strength to form a double engine government in Odisha so that we can clear the path by running bulldozers on 'land, sand, forest and cattle' mafia in the state, as we did in Uttar Pradesh."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said if the 'double engine' government is formed in Odisha, bulldozers will be used against all kinds of mafia.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

“The BJD government is surrounded by servile coterie and when they surround any government, it gives birth to dictatorship. Then corruption increases, the poor are exploited and the administration collapses,” he alleged.

