Elections

If ''Double Engine'' Govt Formed In Odisha, Bulldozers To Be Used Against Mafia: Adityanath

Addressing an election rally in the Chilika assembly constituency under the Puri Lok Sabha seat, Yogi said, “Give us strength to form a double engine government in Odisha so that we can clear the path by running bulldozers on 'land, sand, forest and cattle' mafia in the state, as we did in Uttar Pradesh."