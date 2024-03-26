Elections

Hopeful Of Turnaround In Bengal In Lok Sabha Polls: CPI(M)

Claiming that the people have seen through the "hollow" promises made by the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, CPI(M) central committee member and candidate from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency Sujan Chakraborty said that the "red flag" is there when no one else is believed to be trustworthy.