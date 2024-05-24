Hasdeo Aranya: A Forgotten Issue In The Election Spotlight

The importance of forest rights in the state of Jharkhand is evident from the data. Before the Jharkhand Assembly elections in 2019, the Jharkhand Forest Rights Forum, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB), had conducted a survey regarding the potential beneficiaries of the Forest Rights Act. According to the survey, out of 32,112 villages of Jharkhand, 14,850 villages were adjacent to forests, whose area is 73,96,873.1 hectares. In these areas, there is a possibility of claims under the Forest Rights Act on 18,82,429.02 hectares of community and individual forest land. The total number of individuals living in this area is 2,53,64,129 in which there are 46,86,235 families. There are 75,66,842 ST and 30,98,330 and SC respectively.