Elections

Haryana: Governor Suspends 5 Officials For Abusing AAP's State Chief In Poll Panel Document

The AAP had lodged its request seeking permission for poll rallies on the Election Commission's portal after which, as reports suggested, one of the computer operators of the Kaithal SDM office allegedly used 'inappropriate language' denying the permission.

Advertisement

Haryana AAP Chief Sushil Kumar Gupta |
info_icon

Right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday suspended five officials including Kaithal's Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), SDM Braham Parkash for allegedly abusing in an Election Commission document.

However, the Governor did not rule out the possibility that the poll body's portal might have been hacked.

All about the incident

This development came after an alleged use of 'inappropriate language' while replying to an AAP candidate seeking permission to hold two poll rallies in the district.

According to Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta, who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) had requested for permission to hold poll rallies on the Election Commission's portal. While responding to the request, as per reports, one of the computer operators of the Kaithal SDM office allegedly used 'inappropriate language' while denying the permission.

Advertisement

"In the reply we received, in one case, it was mentioned in writing that the permission has been rejected. In another, abuses were mentioned in the column where reasons for either approval or rejection have to be given," Gupta alleged.

"Nothing can be more shameful than the use of such objectionable language", he said while requesting the Election Commission for strict action in the matter.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained