Haryana: Governor Suspends 5 Officials For Abusing AAP's State Chief In Poll Panel Document

According to Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta, who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) had requested for permission to hold poll rallies on the Election Commission's portal. While responding to the request, as per reports, one of the computer operators of the Kaithal SDM office allegedly used 'inappropriate language' while denying the permission.