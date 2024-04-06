Haryana: Governor Suspends 5 Officials For Abusing AAP's State Chief In Poll Panel Document

Right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday suspended five officials including Kaithal's Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), SDM Braham Parkash for allegedly abusing in an Election Commission document.
However, the Governor did not rule out the possibility that the poll body's portal might have been hacked.
All about the incident
This development came after an alleged use of 'inappropriate language' while replying to an AAP candidate seeking permission to hold two poll rallies in the district.
According to Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta, who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) had requested for permission to hold poll rallies on the Election Commission's portal. While responding to the request, as per reports, one of the computer operators of the Kaithal SDM office allegedly used 'inappropriate language' while denying the permission.
"In the reply we received, in one case, it was mentioned in writing that the permission has been rejected. In another, abuses were mentioned in the column where reasons for either approval or rejection have to be given," Gupta alleged.
"Nothing can be more shameful than the use of such objectionable language", he said while requesting the Election Commission for strict action in the matter.