CPI(M) And The Left Front Reign In West Bengal: Tracing The Ideological Trajectory

The government started mobilising the police forces to deal with the uprising and thus led to a movement that would alter the political landscape of the state in the years to come. Although sympathetic to the cause of the peasants and joining them in initial protests, CPI(M) in power veered away from the extremist stand of a section of party workers. The CPC’s support of the cause led to an absolute collapse of relations between CPI(M) and CPC, as arrests of radical communist leaders within the party continued. Expelled leaders like Charu Majumdar, Souren Bose and others formed the All-India Coordination Committee For Communist Revolutionaries, which later developed into the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) in 1969. The extremist party formed the nucleus of the armed rebellion in the years to come as the CPI(M) not only distanced itself from the cause of the peasants’ armed rebellion, but played an active part in repressing the movement as a part of the United Front.