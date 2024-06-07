Elections

Now A 4-Time Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor Might Not Contest Next Lok Sabha Polls | Here's Why

"I think if the election is five years from hence, I don't really see myself at that stage wanting to have another go at the Lok Sabha," Tharoor said.

PTI
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Senior Congress Shashi Tharoor who won from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the fourth straight term said that he doesn't see himself contesting another Lok Sabha elections.

Tharoor said he believes that one should know when to step aside for the younger generations to step in.

The senior Congress leader beat Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar by a margin of 16,077 votes to mark his fourth victory from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

He said it is not his final performance in the electoral politics but certainly in Lok Sabha. "I think I have done my bit and I honestly feel that at some point, we all need to know when to step aside for younger blood to come in and have a crack at it," Tharoor told news agency PTI.

Noting that the Lower House of the Parliament though is a very important institution, there are many ways of serving in public life without necessarily having to do it this way.

"I think if the election is five years from hence, I don't really see myself at that stage wanting to have another go at the Lok Sabha," the former Union minister said.

However, bringing the attention back to the present, Tharoor said that there are five years and he is committed towards doing his best for the people he represents during this period.

Talking about the tough contest he witnessed from his constituency from the Left as well, Tharoor said that CPI candidate Pannyan Raveendran secured 2.5 lakh votes.

"But the other is the three areas that are represented by the CPI(M), the CPI candidate came last and the BJP candidate came first. There are some legitimate questions being asked as to how exactly and why exactly that happened," the senior Congress leader said.

But at the end of the day, he said, a victory is a victory and it is being savoured as sweet.

He also that the BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's win from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, that too by a huge margin, should be taken seriously given that this is the first time a seat in the state has fallen in the party's kitty.

"But I must say Suresh Gopi, whom I know well and he supported me in 2009 is not a typical BJP candidate. He went out of his way to declare his secular credentials, appealed overtly to the minority voters in Thrissur particularly to the Christian community, and had this personal quality of being a celebrity candidate, a well regarded movie star as well as the host of the Malayalam edition of the Kaun Banega Crorepati," Tharoor said.

He said that all these things make Gopi an "unusual figure" and that too something which cannot be replicated elsewhere easily.

"Certainly if the BJP is going to abandon its communal message and go for the kind of secular campaign that Gopi led, perhaps they might do better but right now they have just gone from being a 13 per cent party in keral to a 16 per cent party in Kerala," Tharoor said.

Notably, Tharoor has also been batting for Rahul Gandhi for the position of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, terming him to be the "man of the match" of the 2024 general elections.

The Congress bagged 99 seats in this Lok Sabha elections, making a massive jump from its 52 seats tally of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Insult': SP, Congress On RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Not Getting Seat On Stage In NDA Meet
  2. Ensure No Untoward Incidents Related To Hoarding Collapse Happen: SC To Railways And Mumbai Civic Body
  3. After Setback In LS Polls, AAP Now Focuses On Delhi Assembly Elections
  4. Day In Pics: June 07, 2024
  5. Can Exit Polls Predict Election Results? Does It Only Wield Stock Market Boom?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak 4's Sunita Rajwar On Why She Took A Break From Acting Once: I Decided I’ll Not Play A Maid Anymore
  2. From ‘Gullak 4’ To ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Five OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend
  3. ‘MasterChef India Tamil’: Akash Muralidharan Crowned The Ultimate Winner
  4. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  5. After Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal Supports ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Maybe That’s Her Capacity, Why Be Mean?
Sports News
  1. Canadian Grand Prix: McLaren's Lando Norris Favours Ferrari, Charles Leclerc Expresses Doubt
  2. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  3. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: IRE Win The Toss, Opt To Bowl First In New York
  4. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC 2024: Pandya Confident Of Doing Well In 'Extra Special' Match
  5. Formula One: Indian Racer Kush Maini Conculdes Debute F1 Test With Alpine
World News
  1. National Donut Day Deals: How To Score Freebies And Discounts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons And More!
  2. Rishi Sunak 'Apologises' For Leaving D-Day Celebrations Early; UK Foreign Secy, Veterans Minister Back Him
  3. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  4. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets President Murmu, Stakes Claim To Form Government