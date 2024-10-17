Cabinet Formation In Haryana: A Balancing Act Between Castes And Regions

Since the limitation imposed by the Supreme Court on the size of the Cabinet i.e. 15 per cent of the total strength of the Assembly has made the balancing act between different castes, communities and regions very difficult for any party that comes to power. Previously, when no such limitations existed disgruntled elected members would be accommodated by forming jumbo size cabinets. The BJP because of its strong leadership has been able to curtail and curb any kind of dissidence that has arisen due to non inclusion in the Ministry formation. But, it can not ignore the politics of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' for which the state has been known i.e. shifting loyalties for the sake of power. The BJP is no more the party that is cemented by ideology but its expansion could be attributed to co-option of leaders from other parties and who did not adhere to the ideology of the BJP previously. Such leaders may go for a summersault in case their interest are not catered to, since these leaders moved to the BJP for the sake of power so denial of power may make them depart if not now but may be by next elections.