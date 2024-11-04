Bypoll Elections 2024: EC Postpones Polling For 14 Assembly Seats To November 20

The following seats will now head to the polls on November 20 -

Kerala - 1. Palakkad

Punjab - 1. Dera Baba Nanak 2. Chabbewal 3. Gidderbaha 4. Barnuala

Uttar Pradesh - 1. Meerapur 2. Kundarki 3. Ghaziabad 4. Khair (SC) 5. Karhal 6. Sishamau 7. Phulpur 8. Katehari 9. Majhawan

The remaining constituencies will vote on November 13 as per the schedule released earlier. The date for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls remains unchanged and will be held on November 13.