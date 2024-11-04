Elections

Bypoll Elections 2024: EC Postpones Polling For 14 Assembly Seats To November 20

The polling for these 14 seats across Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will now be held on November 20, along with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Election Commission of India
EC Postpones Polling For 14 Assembly Seats To November 20
The Election Commission of India has postponed the polling date for 14 assembly constituencies from November 13 to November 20.

The polling for these 14 seats across Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will now be held on November 20, along with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

As per the Election Commission, the polling date has been changed due to the concerns raised due to large-scale "social, cultural and religious engagements".

"Representations have been received in the Commission from various recognised National and State political parties (including BJP, INC, BSP, RLD) and some social organisations for change of date of poll in some Assembly. Constituencies having bye elections on 13th November 2024, considering large scale social, cultural and religious engagements on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, give rise to various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during the poll," read the official statement issued by the Election body.

The following seats will now head to the polls on November 20 -

  • Kerala -

    1. Palakkad

  • Punjab -

    1. Dera Baba Nanak

    2. Chabbewal

    3. Gidderbaha

    4. Barnuala

  • Uttar Pradesh -

    1. Meerapur

    2. Kundarki

    3. Ghaziabad

    4. Khair (SC)

    5. Karhal

    6. Sishamau

    7. Phulpur

    8. Katehari

    9. Majhawan

The remaining constituencies will vote on November 13 as per the schedule released earlier. The date for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls remains unchanged and will be held on November 13.

Along with 48 Assembly constitutiences, the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand will also be heading to the polls for the Legislative Assembly elections.

Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Maharashtra will be voting in a single phase election on November 20. The results and counting of votes will be declared on November 23 and November 25.

