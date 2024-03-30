BJP Wins 10 Out Of 60 Seats Unopposed In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

Ten MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Deputy Chowna Mein, have won unopposed out of the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
The unopposed winners from the BJP include Ratu Techi from Sagalee, Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, Mutchu Mithi from Roing, Hage Appa from Ziro Hapoli, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Dongru Siongju from Bomdila, and Dasanglu Pul from Hayuliang.
In response to this, the BJP Arunachal Pradesh tweeted, “Ashok Singhal, Minister and Incharge of Parliamentary Elections, congratulated CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for the start of the unopposed victory of 10 out of 60 MLAs in the state. He said it reflects the Modi Ki Guarantee and the unwavering support and faith of the people of Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu.”
Wednesday marked the final date for the filing of nominations, with the BJP fielding candidates for all 60 Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh. The assembly polls in the northeastern state are scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 19, with the Congress contesting 34 seats.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in the Mukto assembly constituency, faced no opposition, while Techi Rotu, a first-time contender and retired engineer from the BJP, emerged as the sole nominee for the Sagalee assembly constituency.
Jikke Tako secured his second term uncontested in Tali, while Nyato Dukam stood unopposed in Taliha, Upper Subansiri. Furthermore, Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, who recently aligned with the BJP, secured victory without facing any challengers.
The BJP's triumph in this election holds significance, especially considering that in the previous state elections in 2019, the party secured 41 seats. Subsequently, seven MLAs from various other parties, including the Janata Dal-United, joined the saffron party.
Also, BJP formed its first elected government in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019. Chief Minister Khandu initially formed a BJP-led government in 2016 after defecting from the Congress to the People's Party of Arunachal, which later merged with the BJP.