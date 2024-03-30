BJP Wins 10 Out Of 60 Seats Unopposed In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

In response to this, the BJP Arunachal Pradesh tweeted, “Ashok Singhal, Minister and Incharge of Parliamentary Elections, congratulated CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for the start of the unopposed victory of 10 out of 60 MLAs in the state. He said it reflects the Modi Ki Guarantee and the unwavering support and faith of the people of Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu.”