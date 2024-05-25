Elections

Bengal Poll Violence: BJP Candidate In Jhargram Forced To Run As Protesters Throw Stones; Blame On TMC

Commenting on the act of violence, Jhargram's BJP candidate Mr Tudu accused the 'Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons' while claiming that two of his security personnel suffered head injuries and had to be hospitalised while TMC said his security officers assaulted a woman while she was waiting in line to cast her vote outside a polling booth which triggered the outrage.

X/ @amitmalviya
BJP's Jhargram candidate in Bengal beinng cased by protesters | Photo: X/ @amitmalviya
info_icon

As violence broke out in West Bengal's Jhargram while stones were thrown at him and his security personnel during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Tudu, the BJP's candidate from Jhargram had to run away from the Mangalapota area of ​​Garbeta in West Midnapore district.

Besides chasing the BJP candidate and throwing stones at him, vehicles being used by media personnel were also allegedly vandalised by the crowd.

Bengal poll violence: BJP slams TMC for violent attack in Jhargram

Taking it to the X, BJP's Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, also slammed TMC for the attack and claimed that people are voting to "kick out" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party.

It has been reported that BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Mr Tudu was on his way to some polling booths in Garpeta after receiving reports that the party's agents were not being allowed inside. 

"All of a sudden, TMC goons who had blocked the roads started hurling bricks at my car. When my security personnel tried to intervene, they were injured. Two CISF jawans accompanying me received head injuries and had to be hospitalised," Mr Tudu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Jhargram BJP candidate attack: What did TMC say?

In their defense, the ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that Mr Tudu's security personnel attacked a woman who was waiting in line to vote following which the villagers got enraged and staged a protest.

