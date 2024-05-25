Elections

Bengal Poll Violence: BJP Candidate In Jhargram Forced To Run As Protesters Throw Stones; Blame On TMC

Commenting on the act of violence, Jhargram's BJP candidate Mr Tudu accused the 'Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons' while claiming that two of his security personnel suffered head injuries and had to be hospitalised while TMC said his security officers assaulted a woman while she was waiting in line to cast her vote outside a polling booth which triggered the outrage.