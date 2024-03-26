Elections

Bihar Govt Declares Paid Holiday On Voting Days During Lok Sabha Polls

Voting for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Bihar Govt declares paid holiday on voting days
info_icon

The Bihar government has declared a paid holiday on voting days during the Lok Sabha polls for employees of public and private institutions, officials said Monday.

Voting for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The bypoll to the Agiaon (Bhojpur) assembly constituency will also be held on June 1.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), there will be a holiday in the offices and work places in all those Lok Sabha constituencies, which will go to polls on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Advertisement

As per Section 135 'B' of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, there is a provision for granting paid leave to employees on the day of voting, it said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 1,000 Crore To Enhance Rural Roads
  2. Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Spread Holi Cheer With Neighbours
  3. Tamil Nadu: Cash Seized From Punjab Family In Nilgiris As Part Of MCC Rules, Returned After Verification
  4. Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Is Attempting To Prevent Publication Of Her Memoir
  5. Mamata Banerjee: 50 Years In Politics And Still Going Strong
  6. Sports World LIVE: India Face Afghanistan In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers In Guwahati
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full List Of Congress Candidates For All States/UTs
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP's Mega 'Gherao PM Residence' Protest Today; Security Upped, Traffic Curbs On