Amid '400 Plus' Chants, PM Modi Says This Is Guarantee Of 140 Crore Indians

As he addressed a gathering at the National Creators' Awards here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is his guarantee that on Shivratri next year, he will again preside over such a function.

With the audience chanting "abki bar 400 paar", the prime minister said this is not Modi's guarantee but that of 140 crore Indians.

The prime minister had earlier said in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get 370 seats and the tally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would go past 400.

Noting that the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, Modi said on Friday, "I give you the guarantee that on the next Shivratri, it could be on some other date, it will be me who will preside over such a programme."