RBSE 12th Result 2024 For Arts, Science, Commerce Declared | How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result

RBSE 12th Result 2024 OUT - How To Check

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for 12th Class Results 2024

Select your stream and enter your roll number

Your RBSE 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students will also be able to check their Rajasthan Board Results through SMS. In order to do so, students will need to enter their roll number in the following format - RJ12A <Roll No> and send it to 5676750.

Based on their streams, students must type RJ12A (Arts), RJ12S (Science) or RJ12C (Commerce).