RBSE 12th Result 2024 For Arts, Science, Commerce Declared | How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result

Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12th Results. The RBSE Results have been declared for all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Exams can now check their results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year, around nine lakh students appeared for the Class 12th board exams conducted in February and March this year. The result for the same are now available.
For the RBSE 2024 Results, the overall pass percentage for the commerce stream is 98.95 per cent. Whereas for the arts and science streams, the pass percentage stands at 96.88 per cent and 97.75 per cent, respectively.
RBSE 12th Result 2024 OUT - How To Check
Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for 12th Class Results 2024
Select your stream and enter your roll number
Your RBSE 12th Result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Students will also be able to check their Rajasthan Board Results through SMS. In order to do so, students will need to enter their roll number in the following format - RJ12A <Roll No> and send it to 5676750.
Based on their streams, students must type RJ12A (Arts), RJ12S (Science) or RJ12C (Commerce).
This year, the results were declared by Divisional Commissioner and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma. The results for all three streams were declared during a press conference on May 20.