Education

RBSE 12th Result 2024 For Arts, Science, Commerce Declared | How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result

Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12th Results. The RBSE Results have been declared for all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.

PTI
RBSE 12th Result 2024 For Arts, Science, Commerce Declared | How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result Photo: PTI
info_icon

Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12th Results. The RBSE Results have been declared for all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Exams can now check their results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, around nine lakh students appeared for the Class 12th board exams conducted in February and March this year. The result for the same are now available.

For the RBSE 2024 Results, the overall pass percentage for the commerce stream is 98.95 per cent. Whereas for the arts and science streams, the pass percentage stands at 96.88 per cent and 97.75 per cent, respectively.

RBSE 12th Result 2024 - Direct Link To Check

RBSE 12th Result 2024 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2024 on indiaresults.com - 12th Arts Result | 12th Science Result | 12th Commerce Result

RBSE 12th Result 2024 OUT - How To Check

  • Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for 12th Class Results 2024

  • Select your stream and enter your roll number

  • Your RBSE 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout for future reference

Students will also be able to check their Rajasthan Board Results through SMS. In order to do so, students will need to enter their roll number in the following format - RJ12A <Roll No> and send it to 5676750.

Based on their streams, students must type RJ12A (Arts), RJ12S (Science) or RJ12C (Commerce).

This year, the results were declared by Divisional Commissioner and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma. The results for all three streams were declared during a press conference on May 20.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against New Criminal Laws, Allows Withdrawal Of Petition
  2. Civic Survey Finds 499 Dilapidated Buildings In Raigad; Notices Issued To Residents
  3. Bengaluru: Couple's PDA On Bike Invites Police Action, Biker Held After Video Goes Viral
  4. RBSE 12th Result 2024 For Arts, Science, Commerce Declared | How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result
  5. Rave Party: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Conducts Raid, Seizes Drugs
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar Cast Their Votes, Braving Blistering Mumbai Heat
  2. 'It Is The Biggest Festival Of Democracy', Manoj Bajpayee Declares After Casting His Vote
  3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Calls Salman Khan His Only Friend In The Industry: Even If ‘Inshallah’ Didn't Happen, He Stands By Me
  4. R. Madhavan: 'You'd Be Blamed For The Complaints You Have If You Don't Vote'
  5. 'Uncontrollably Fond' Co-Stars Kim Woo-bin And Bae Suzy To Reunite For A Netflix Series 'All The Love You Wish For'
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup: McGurk, Short Likely To Be Named As AUS's Travelling Reserves - Report
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. Copa America 2024: Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Names Ederson's Replacement - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Greece Super League: PAOK Triumphs Over Aris 2-1 To Clinch Their Fourth Title
  5. Serie A: Inter Milan Lift Title At San Siro As Nerazzurri Celebrates 20th Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Dali Cargo Ship To Be Refloated Nearly 8 Weeks After Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  3. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  4. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
  5. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Supreme Leader's Protégé, Dies At 63 In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Oppn's Success Important In Democracy, Says Modi; Ajinkya Rahane Casts Vote
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray