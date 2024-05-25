Education

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Class 10 Results To Come Out Next | Know Date, Time, Website mahresult.nic.in

The girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 board exams in 2023 achieving a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent compared to boys' 92.06 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2023
Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the SSC Result 2024 on May 27 at 1 PM.

The students who appeared in the MSBSHSE Class 10th exams will be able to access their scorecard online through the official website.

Over 15 lakh students took the Class 10 board exams this year in the state. The exams started on March 1 and ended on March 26, 2024 and they were held in two sessions: from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2024: Where To Check?

The results for the class 10 SSC exams under Maharahstra Boards will be available at mahresult.nic.in.

The official website of Maharashtra state board is mahahsscboard.in.

Other websites where the results can also be checked:

sscresult.mkcl.org

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2024: Date

The SSC Class 10 exam results will be announced at 1 pm on May 27.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2024: How To Check?

  1. Open the official website (mahresult.nic.in)

  2. Click on the 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2024' link on homepage

  3. Enter the details (eg. date of birth, registration number, mother's name) and submit

  4. SSC scorecard will appear on the screen

  5. Download the results and take a print out for further reference

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023

The girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 board exams in 2023 achieving a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent compared to boys' 92.06 per cent.

Additionally, Konkan emerged as the leading district with the highest overall pass percentage last year.

