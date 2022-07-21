Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Announced; Check Here If You Made It

A total of 8,53,436 students took the Karnataka SSLC Exams in 2022. Out of 1,22,555 students who were waiting for the KSEEB SSLC Supply Results 2022 can now rest assured as the result has been declared on the official site.

On July 20, 2022, B.C. Nagesh the Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala, Govt Of Karnataka informed from his Twitter account that 33,479 students have passed in the KSEEB SSLC Supply Results announced on the official website.

As the link for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 has already been activated, the students are advised to visit the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board to check if they have made it this year or not.

Here are the steps to see your KSEEB SSLC Supply Results 2022