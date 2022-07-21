Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Education

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Announced; Check Here If You Made It

A total of 8,53,436 students took the Karnataka SSLC Exams in 2022. Out of 1,22,555 students who were waiting for the KSEEB SSLC Supply Results 2022 can now rest assured as the result has been declared on the official site.  

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Representative Image
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Representative Image Outlook Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 3:53 pm

A total of 8,53,436 students took the Karnataka SSLC Exams in 2022. Out of 1,22,555 students who were waiting for the KSEEB SSLC Supply Results 2022 can now rest assured as the result has been declared on the official site.  

On July 20, 2022, B.C. Nagesh the Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala, Govt Of Karnataka informed from his Twitter account that 33,479 students have passed in the KSEEB SSLC Supply Results announced on the official website. 

As the link for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 has already been activated, the students are advised to visit the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board to check if they have made it this year or not.

Related stories

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 134 BCA Institutes In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 115 Arts Colleges In India

Here are the steps to see your KSEEB SSLC Supply Results 2022

  1. Visit the official site of KSEEB (https://karresults.nic.in/)
  2. Now fill in the information that is needed in the form. 
  3. Recheck for any mistakes. 
  4. Click on the Submit icon. 
  5. Accept the download prompt or save your result as per your own convenience. 

Tags

Education Education Students Exam Results Class 10 Board Exam Karnataka Karnataka Education Minister
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes