Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2024 Out, Check Scores Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam HSLC compartmental results on its official website. Students who appeared for the compartment exams between May 28 and June 3, 2024, can now check and download their results online.
Candidates need to score a minimum of 30 per cent to pass the exams. To check their results, students need to visit the official website, enter their roll number and security code, and download their marksheets.
SEBA HSLC Result 2024 | Steps To Check Results
- Visit the official website at -
- Click on the link to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2024
- Submit login credentials like roll number
- Verify details and save the page
- Download and print the result page for future reference
The compartment exams were held for students who could not clear the regular exams.
Students are advised to check their results online and download their marksheets for future reference. For more information, visit the official SEBA website.