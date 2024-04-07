The Many Flavours Of Northeast

The geographical condition of northeast is such that many regions are also not easily accessible. As a result, people have for generations been dependent on their surroundings and traditionally utilise the ingredients which are growing around them. Most of the techniques are thus designed for efficiency and have been around for a very long time, devoid of the influence of outside world. While the food preparations in Meghalaya may vary from those in Nagaland or Assam, it is the ingredients and techniques used that unite the region. One such technique that runs as a common thread between all the states in the northeastern region is fermentation.