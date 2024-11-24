Our Travels In Tanzania

The flight next day took us to Addis Ababa and we checked into a hotel. I remember the look of consternation on my otherwise adventurous Mom’s face as she went through the menu. In those days for Papa, even dosa and idli did not constitute a meal so here I was, lost between the two of them, not knowing what to eat. And then spaghetti with meatballs were ordered. None of us knew how to fold it around the fork and so I would rather not remember what we made of it, but I do remember drinking a couple of colas and us having two helpings of ice cream. You see, even in those days ice cream was available in India, too.