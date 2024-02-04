Atul Dodiya gives pause to motion in his recreation of stills from the Federico Fellini classic ‘La Dolce Vita’. While Dodiya is a master of technique, the dialogues of the scene he paints act as the “springboard” for the point Dodiya tries to make: depicting the tension between a sense of wonderment and impending doom
India Art Fair 2024: Artists Mediate On Life, Death And Everyday Injustice
The 15th edition of India Art Fair sees contributions from artists spanning generations, genres, forms and mediums but some issues and motifs remain constant.British artist Annie Morris’ ‘Stack 3, Ultramarine Blue (2023)’ is part of her gravity-defying sculptures that have become her signature style in recent years. The totemic, colourful installation is on display at the India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi
Dhruva Mistry is moulds form into a perambulatory flow with his signature “Recline in Bright Green”. The sculpture is parr of installations on display at the India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi
LN Tallur’s ‘Recall’ is a reminder of the dry underbelly of tech. Recall refers to the “percentage value that indicates how many correct results have been reyrived based on the expectations of he application in a given set of results from a processed document”. Tallur’s bronze rendition resembles the Hindu deity Nataraja and is on display at the India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi
Isha Pimpalkhare’s focus booth at the India Art Fair is a melange of 2D, 3D works and textiles that bring out the joys of being alive. The biophilic and fragile installations, part of the ‘Alive Aflow’ collection, asks important questions about the impact of our environment on our experiences and mental health.
Narendra Yadav’s brutal sculpture is an interrogation into the dual and paradoxical nature of violence. The artist invokes Gandhian ideals of ‘ahimsa’ to challenge the ‘conventional distinction’ between violence and non-violence. Titled ‘Indivisible Violent Particle’, the sculpture is on display at India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi.
Mahesh Baliga harnesses the timelessness of terracotta to create temporal everyday objects spanning across civilisations in his intricate ‘Pain Relief’ installation. The artist uses a “pictorial language” to turn “images into metaphors”.
Some historical events get recorded while others get shrouded in a cloak of informed oblivion. Jatin Kallat’s painstaking immersive installation ‘Antumbra (2024) is a depiction of the life and imprisonment of Nelson Mandela and brings to the fore neglected facets of his rich history.
Probir Gupta’s phantasmagoric ‘Coronation of the Dysfunctional (2023)’ depicts a beautiful yet terrifying “amphitheatre of inequality” which acts as the setting for an “anatomy of violence” that has become all too familiar today. The intricate installation is on display at the India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi