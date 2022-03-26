Evian: A Poetry Film On The Syrian Refugee Crisis

Last year,

to mention just one example,

a boat carrying refugees died of a heart attack.

When the first rescue ship arrived,

the Mediterranean Sea had drowned.

They found the water gasping for breath,

the wave soaked through

and the European Union

trying to hang on to a piece of wreckage

from the boat

in order to survive.

They didn’t find the children.

Preliminary results of the investigation

clearly indicated that satellite images showed

the sunken boat

didn’t know how to swim.

On the eight o’clock news that evening,

as the waters of the Mediterranean Sea

flowed gently from the television

on the parquet floors of sitting rooms,

upsetting happy families in safe countries

and causing a minor disturbance to the sexual performance

of the silent majority in central and northern Europe

suddenly,

like mushrooms popping up in the woods,

a middle-class European woman,

asked why they’d come by sea

and not by air after getting visas.

Overwhelmed by this white innocence,

the television committed suicide.

Commenting on the tragic incident by phone,

the integration officer from the Department of Immigration said,

what shall we do now?

18 A Song for Syria 19

The new load of refugees who were going to clean up

European pensioners’ shit have all died.

On the eight o’clock news that evening,

a white female broadcaster

who’d never had children,

citing a Middle East specialist

who’d never visited the Middle East,

said that the children might have disappeared

for postmodern reasons when they were playing

hide and seek.

Jesus, son of Mary, was the sole survivor.

They found him walking on the water.



Footnote 1:

They’ll take our jobs and our houses,

they’ll seduce our women,

they’ll seize the resources we have allocated

to the poor,

they’ll be infiltrated by criminals and spies,

they’ll pour in and destabilize society

and lead to its breakup.

They look bad,

they carry diseases,

their standards are different,

their culture is different,

their morals are strange,

they’ll never be able to integrate.



Footnote 2:

All the racist words in footnote 1

don’t refer to the current refugee crisis,

as they call it,

meaning Syrian refugees these days.

They were in fact widely used by the Western media

to describe Jewish refugees

from Germany and Austria

who attempted to flee from the Nazis

in the period before the Second World War.



Footnote 3:

In 1938,

32 countries met at the Evian Conference

to discuss the crisis of the Jewish refugees

coming from Germany and Austria.

The United States refused to increase

its annual quota of refugees

even before the start of the meeting.

Britain made clear

that United Kingdom was not a country of immigration.

All countries present refused to take them in.

On 13 July,

the Nazi newspaper

Volkischer Beobachter

Wrote triumphantly:

‘Nobody wants them’

(I have the feeling that the writer of the article

was Adolf Hitler in person.)

Four months after the conference,

The Nazis carried out the Kristallnacht pogrom,

then gradually began to solve the Jewish problem

in their own special way,

that led, as we know,

to the Final Solution.

(Translated from Arabic by Catherine Cobham. Excerpted from A Song for Syria: Art, Poems, Stories and Interviews from the Syrian Creative Resistance, edited by Sreemanti Sengupta, with permission from Odd Books, Kolkata. Ghayath Almadhoun is a Palestinian-Syrian-Swedish poet who was born in Damascus and now shuttles between Berlin and Stockholm. He writes in Arabic and has published four poetry books, the latest Adrenalin (2017)).