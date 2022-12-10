Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Crypto Market Falls, BTC Down 0.34%, ETH Losses 1.26 %

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.34 per cent to $17,150.87, while Ethereum (ETH) was down by fell by 1.26 per cent to $1,266.01 on Saturday morning.

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 12:27 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.60 per cent to $854.29 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 11.79 per cent to $33.10 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 11:00 am.

Today’s top gainer was The Graph (GRT), and it was trading at $0.0684. It increased by 7.45 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Neutrino USD (USDN), which was trading at $0.8445 with a 5.06 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.34 per cent, and it was trading at $17,150.87. Its market cap decreased by 0.34 per cent to $329.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.57 per cent to $18.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.08 per cent to 38.61 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 1.26 per cent to $1,266.01 and its market cap decreased by 1.25 per cent to $154.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 20.67 per cent to $5.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 0.93 per cent to trade at $0.3877, while its market cap decreased by 0.78 per cent to $19.3 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 14.63 per cent to $610.9 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 0.08 per cent to $13.67. Its market cap decreased by 0.05 per cent to $5.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 14.78 per cent to $206.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.76 per cent to $0.3117. Its market cap decreased by 0.76 per cent to $10.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.49 per cent to $154.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 1.56 per cent to $0.09671, its market cap fell by 1.55 per cent to $12.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 12.97 per cent to $400.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.68 per cent to trade at $0.000009236. Its market cap decreased by 0.68 per cent to $5.002 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.73 per cent to $77.5 million.

