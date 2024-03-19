This year, let’s not miss the ultimate Holi celebrations, as the festival of colors calls nothing less than a spectacular celebration. This day deserves a shout-out, you deserve a break and we all deserve a memorable Holi. Here we present to you, the top Holi events in Delhi and Delhi NCR for you to explore. Let’s not regret playing a bland Holi in 2024 by immersing yourself in vibrant colors, electrifying music, and unforgettable moments. It’s time to shout, splash, and celebrate!
Sunburn Arena with Marshmello
Date: 23 March, 4 PM onwards
Address: Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram
Price: Rs 999 Onwards
Experience the electrifying atmosphere at the Marshmello Holi event in Delhi 2024! Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Holi with energetic music beats and much more.
Why you should go:
· Live Performance by Marshmello
· High-Energy EDM Music
Rang Barse by Story Beer
Date and Time: 25 March 2024, 12 pm onwards
Address: The Palace, Farm, 2, Mother Teresa Dr, Dera Village, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110074, India
Price: Rs. 1,200
Why you should go:
· Traditional live dhol performances
· Live DJ music
· Rain dance party
· Mouthwatering food and drinks
· Party games
· Photo booth for capturing fun moments
Holi Bash 3.0
Date: 24 March, 2024
Address: PUBG farmhouse, Bandh Rd, near Amity University, Sector 128, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201313, India
Price:500 onwards
Why you should go:
· 2 stages with 20+artists
· Live Music
· Organic Holi colors available
· Pool Party
· High-Profile Safety & Security
· Rain Dance
· Dhol Beats
· Food and Drinks
· Kids Zone
· Influencer meet-up
Holi Hai- the land of colors @YOUUnion The Qutub
Date: 25 March, 2024, 11 am onwards
Address: Qutub Hotel, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Block C, Qutub Institutional Area
Price:Rs. 2000 onwards
Why you should go:
· Live Music
· 2 stages with 15 performances
· Inclusive Guests
· White Dress code
· Bollywood music beats
· Snacks and Color powder available
· Saftey tested
THE BIGGEST NCR HOLI DHAMAAL 2024
Date and Time: Sun, Mar 24 2024 at 5:00 PM - Mon, Mar 25 2024 at 10:00
Address: NCR Sports Ground, Friends Enclave Residency, Sector 123, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Price: Rs.499
Why you should go:
· 8 Hours of Non-Stop Live Music
· Band Performance
· Professional DJ Beats & Dhol Rhythms
· Holika Dahan Ceremony & Prasad Distribution
· Rain Dance Setup
· Free Color Packet
· Explore Live Food and Beverage Stalls
· Photo Booth 360
· Enjoy Refreshments at Bar Counter
· Parking Facility
· Enhanced Security with Male and Female Bouncers
Rohini Holi Party 2024
Date and Time: Sunday 24 March, 2024 at 2:00 pm
Address: Oh! Village, KH.NO. 16/7/2 GROUND FLOOR, PH 2, Rama Enclave, Shahbad Daulatpur Village, Rohini, Delhi, 110042, India, New Delhi
Price: INR 1099.00
Why you should go:
· Live Music Performances
· Organic Holi Colors & VIP Arrangements
· Professional Photography Services
· Pool Party
· High Profile Safety & Security Measures
· Rain Dance Set-up
· Networking Games
· Influencer Meet-up
· Dhol Beats
· Food and Drinks Stations
From energetic music performances to traditional celebrations, all these events offer a unique experience for everyone. While creating these new memories, some of them may hit close to home and linger on. Let’s cherish this colorful festival with friends and family, if not then who knows, one of these parties will help you find your group to celebrate Holi with.
It won’t be fair to say “Until next time..” as this article is specifically meant for the year 2024, with the listed events we brought the details of., so we’ll end this with one famous Bollywood quote- “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, Holi bhi har saal me ek hi baar aati hai, aur celebration... ek baar hi hota hai."
However you choose to celebrate this occasion, the end goal of everyone and this article is to send the message of “No regrets”
Happy Holi!