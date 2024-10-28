How Chhath Puja Is Celebrated Across The World: Traditions In The US, UK, Singapore & More

Chhath, one of the favourite festivals of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other states has found its way, across oceans, thriving in communities far beyond the subcontinent. Known for its deeply rooted spiritual significance and unique rituals, Chhath Puja honors the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya for bestowing life, energy, and prosperity. What is even more fascinating is how the Indian diaspora, settled in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Nepal, and several others, has adapted and maintained this vibrant tradition. In this article, we will explore how other countries celebrate Chhath puja and the significance of keeping this tradition alive in foreign lands.
Chhath Puja around the world
With globalisation and the large-scale migration of people from India, particularly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja has transcended borders. While it remains a regional festival in India, its practice among the Indian diaspora has made it a global affair. The resilience and devotion of the Indian communities abroad have ensured that Chhath Puja continues to thrive and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal.
Singapore
Singapore comes alive when it comes to Chhath, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. The Bihari communities residing in Singapore come together to observe the rituals, including fasting, offering prayers to the Sun God, and preparing special offerings. While the festival is celebrated across the globe, the spirit and traditions remain deeply rooted in the hearts of the devotees, making it a vibrant cultural event in Singapore. The setting might be far from the traditional but the pujas performed during the occasion are similar to the ones followed in India.
Nepal
Nepal celebrates Chhath puja with great pomp, especially in the Terai region, which shares a cultural and linguistic affinity with Bihar. The traditions observed in Nepal are nearly identical to those practiced in India, with devotees gathering at local ponds, rivers, and lakes to offer 'arghya' (water offering) to the Sun God. Nepali Hindus regard Chhath Puja as a sacred and significant event, reflecting the shared heritage of the two countries.
Sri Lanka
While Chhath Puja is primarily celebrated in Bihar, India, it has also gained popularity in Sri Lanka due to the significant Indian diaspora there. The festival, dedicated to the Sun god and Chhathi Maiya, involves offering prayers and arghya (water libations) to the rising and setting sun. The ritualistic fasting and prayers are a testament to the cultural exchange and the enduring traditions of the Indian community in Sri Lanka.
Mauritius
Mauritius, a nation with deep historical ties to India, has a significant Bhojpuri-speaking population, many of whom trace their ancestry to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja holds a central place in the religious life of this community. The Mauritian government even declares a public holiday on the occasion, acknowledging the importance of Chhath Puja in the cultural and spiritual life of its people. During the auspicious Chhath occasion beaches and rivers across the island nation become the focal point for offering prayers to the rising and setting sun. Temples dedicated to Surya are often the hub of activity during this time.
United States
The Indian community in the United States has also embraced Chhath Puja, ensuring the festival is celebrated with the same fervor and discipline as in India. Cities like New York, Chicago, New Jersey, and San Francisco see large gatherings of the Indian diaspora coming together to perform the rituals of Chhath Puja. Also, the water bodies are cleaned and decorated for the arghya. With natural water bodies sometimes being inaccessible or far away, many communities have innovatively adapted, using inflatable pools or gathering at nearby lakes and rivers. Hindu temples and cultural organizations across the country often organize Chhath Puja celebrations, making it easier for the community to come together and observe the festival.
United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, especially in London, Leicester, and Birmingham, Chhath Puja has grown in prominence. Indian expatriates gather at local rivers or artificial water bodies to celebrate. The festival is not just a personal or familial affair but a community event where Indian associations take the lead in organizing the rituals. The celebrations here are marked by a blend of tradition and innovation, with special arrangements made for devotees who wish to maintain the authenticity of the rituals despite the different geographical settings.
Canada
Chhath Puja has gained momentum in Canada in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, where the Bihari and north Indian communities have seen significant growth. Despite the cold weather in late October and November, devotees brave the elements to offer prayers to the sun. Like in the US, artificial water setups and temple-organized events allow people to come together and follow the traditions.
Australia and New Zealand
With a growing Indian population in cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and Wellington, Chhath Puja has gained visibility in Australia and New Zealand. Indian communities organize gatherings at rivers, pools and lakes to observe the rituals. The local Hindu temples often play a crucial role in coordinating the celebrations, offering devotees a chance to maintain their connection to their roots.
Adapting Chhath Puja in a New Environment
While the essence of Chhath Puja remains unchanged, the festival has seen a few adaptations in the global context. The basic and important rituals-offering prayers to the Sun God, fasting, and maintaining purity- are retained, but logistical challenges in foreign lands sometimes require flexibility.
Artificial water bodies
In India where the people prepare ghats and other water bodies like lakes, rivers or ponds, devotees have creatively adapted by using inflatable pools, tubs, or any large container of water to offer their 'Arghya' to the sun. This ensures that the core ritual of offering to the Sun God is preserved, even if the setting differs from the Ganga or Yamuna banks of India.
Community Celebrations
Given that Chhath Puja is usually celebrated by families in India, the Indian diaspora has turned it into a larger community event in foreign countries. Local temples, cultural organizations, and Bihari associations coordinate the entire celebration, arranging for spaces near water bodies, distributing prasad, and organizing the rituals. This helps to build a strong sense of community among Indian expatriates.
Adapting to Climate
In many parts of the world, the weather during Chhath Puja can be drastically different from the relatively mild autumn in India. In colder countries like Canada and the UK, devotees sometimes need to dress warmly while still adhering to the traditional white attire or saree worn for the puja. Fasting during shorter or longer days due to varying daylight hours is another challenge faced by the diaspora, but the determination to maintain the rituals remains strong.
Conclusion:
Chhath Puja, with its deep-rooted spiritual and cultural significance, is no longer confined to the banks of Indian rivers. Its presence in countries like the United States, Mauritius, Nepal, and many others shows the resilience of Indian traditions in foreign lands. Through creativity, adaptability, and a strong sense of community, the Indian diaspora has ensured that Chhath Puja continues to be celebrated with the same fervor and devotion, keeping the ancient tradition alive across the globe.