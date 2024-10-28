How Chhath Puja Is Celebrated Across The World: Traditions In The US, UK, Singapore & More

The Indian community in the United States has also embraced Chhath Puja, ensuring the festival is celebrated with the same fervor and discipline as in India. Cities like New York, Chicago, New Jersey, and San Francisco see large gatherings of the Indian diaspora coming together to perform the rituals of Chhath Puja. Also, the water bodies are cleaned and decorated for the arghya. With natural water bodies sometimes being inaccessible or far away, many communities have innovatively adapted, using inflatable pools or gathering at nearby lakes and rivers. Hindu temples and cultural organizations across the country often organize Chhath Puja celebrations, making it easier for the community to come together and observe the festival.