In Mumbai, Mahashivratri is not only about observing fast but also an occasion where every bite is a celebration of tradition and taste. Devotees fasting in Mumbai are welcomed with different culinary delicacies that are specially designed for their religious observance. Divine dishes such as Faraali Panki, Kand Ni Pattice, Sweet Potato Halwa, etc. are available at the iconic Soam next to Babulnath mandir. At Lokhandwala restaurant Rasotsav, in Andheri, you can enjoy Upwas Sabji, Sabudana Kheer, etc. Khandani Rajdhani, in Vashi, is the place to go if you want to experience the rich flavors of sweet potato halwa and sabudana vada. Satvik dishes are available at Lunchbox, where you can enjoy the divine essence of a Sabudana Khichdi curd meal. Taftoo in Bandra Kurla is the best place to go for Falahari delights and Satvik dishes such as Sabudana tiki.
Celebrate Mahashivratri at Soam, located near Babulnath Mandir, Chowpatty, Mumbai. Enjoy the rich flavors of their specialties such as Faraali Masala Dosa and Faraali Panki. Kand Na Chilla and Kand Ni Pattice advertise a delightful turn to fasting passage. With a normal cost of 1000 rupees for two, inundate yourself with the spiritual climate while savoring true Gujarati cooking. Connect us for a Mahashivratri devour that fulfills both senses of taste and soul.
Avg cost - 1000 for two people
Address - Near Babulnath Mandir, Chowpatty, Mumbai
Special - Kand Ni Pattice, Faraali Masala Dosa, Faraali Panki, Kand Na Chilla
Enjoy rich and divine flavors of Upwas Sabji and Sabudana Kheer during Mahashivratri.
Fasting devotees can experience spirituality through authentic vrat thali. Join the fasting feast that fulfills both tradition and taste.
Avg cost - 1000 for two people
Address - Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai
Special - Upwas Sabji and Sabudana Kheer
It's time to celebrate Mahashivratri at Khandani Rajdhani at Vashi in Mumbai. Experience the essence of the festival with rich flavors of their specialties such as Sweet Potato Halwa and Sabudana Vada, which provide a delicious twist to the flavors of fasting. With the cost of Rs1000 for two persons, dive into the spirituality and enjoy authentic Rajasthani cuisine. With the combination of tradition and precious moments with friends and family, this is a must-visit place for devotees.
Avg cost - 1000 for two people
Address - Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Vashi, Mumbai
Special - Sweet Potato Halwa, Sabudana Vada
If you are looking for divine flavors that will elevate your taste buds, then LunchBox in Mumbai is the place to go. Satvik dishes have been prepared specially for Mahashivratri. Whether you are looking for an authentic Sabudana Kichdi Curd Meal or a royal Shravan Thali with Makhmali Paneer, LunchBox Food is here to transform every bite into a meal. Mahashivratri specials are here to give you the perfect combination of traditions and a blend of flavors to leave you with an unforgettable meal.
Avg cost - 500 for two people
Address - Shop 12, 13, 14, Navjivan Commercial Premises, Co-op Society Ltd, Lamington Road, Grant Road, Mumbai, Grant Road, Mumbai
Special - Sabudana Khichdi Curd Meal
Taftoon is the place to be if you want to indulge in a culinary feast that captures the spirit of the season. This Mahashivratri, you can feast at Taftoon with a menu full of Falahari delicacies such as Bhunja Shakarkandi Chaat, Falahari pakora, and much more. There are also Satvik dishes like Sabudana Tikki, Aloo Amar ki Sabzi, Falhari Lauki ke Kofte, and Raw banana chips.
Avg cost - 500 for two people
Address - Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Special - Sabudana Tikki, Raw Banana Chips