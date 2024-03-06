In Mumbai, Mahashivratri is not only about observing fast but also an occasion where every bite is a celebration of tradition and taste. Devotees fasting in Mumbai are welcomed with different culinary delicacies that are specially designed for their religious observance. Divine dishes such as Faraali Panki, Kand Ni Pattice, Sweet Potato Halwa, etc. are available at the iconic Soam next to Babulnath mandir. At Lokhandwala restaurant Rasotsav, in Andheri, you can enjoy Upwas Sabji, Sabudana Kheer, etc. Khandani Rajdhani, in Vashi, is the place to go if you want to experience the rich flavors of sweet potato halwa and sabudana vada. Satvik dishes are available at Lunchbox, where you can enjoy the divine essence of a Sabudana Khichdi curd meal. Taftoo in Bandra Kurla is the best place to go for Falahari delights and Satvik dishes such as Sabudana tiki.