Eid Celebrations in Muzaffarpur: A Cultural Mosaic

The Paoroti, a specialty of Sadhna Bakery, is a sight to behold - golden-brown crusts with a delicate crunch, giving way to a soft, fluffy interior that melts in your mouth. Each loaf is crafted with the perfect balance of sweetness and warmth, reminiscent of cherished family recipes passed down through generations. As Eid approaches, the demand for Paoroti triples, and the bakery becomes a hive of activity. Shahrukh Ali takes pride in ensuring that every batch is baked to perfection, infusing the bread with not just flavors, but also with the spirit of the festive season.