Blogs

What Is AI Superintelligence? Could It Destroy Humanity? And Is It Really Almost Here?

Find out what AI superintelligence is, what its risks are to humanity, and how soon it could become a reality.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
What Is AI Superintelligence? Could It Destroy Humanity? And Is It Really Almost Here?
info_icon

In 2014, British philosopher Nick Bostrom published a book called Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies, which posed a serious question: could highly advanced artificial intelligence (AI) one day surpass human intelligence and pose a threat to humanity? The book argued that superintelligent AI – a system with intelligence levels beyond that of any human – might take over the world, potentially harming us in the process.

Fast forward a decade, and today, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, suggests superintelligence may be only a decade away, or “a few thousand days,” as he puts it. Altman’s OpenAI cofounder, Ilya Sutskever, also believes superintelligence is within reach. Sutskever recently formed a team dedicated to building “safe superintelligence,” and they have raised $1 billion to pursue this goal. But what does “superintelligence” really mean, and how close are we to seeing it? And most importantly, could it truly be a danger to humanity?

Levels of AI Explained

One of the best ways to understand AI’s different capabilities comes from Meredith Ringel Morris, a computer scientist who, along with colleagues at Google, developed a framework with six levels of AI performance: no AI, emerging, competent, expert, virtuoso, and superhuman. It also distinguishes between narrow AI (AI that performs specific tasks) and general AI (AI that’s versatile and can learn new tasks).

For example, a simple calculator is a “no AI” system: it performs mathematical calculations based on rules, without any understanding or intelligence. On the other hand, some narrow AI systems have advanced significantly, with a well-known example being Deep Blue, the chess program that defeated world champion Garry Kasparov in 1997. Deep Blue is a “virtuoso-level” narrow AI: it excels at one task but lacks any broader intelligence.

Some narrow systems can even perform at superhuman levels in their specific areas. For instance, DeepMind’s AlphaFold, which predicts protein structures, has achieved breakthroughs that many human scientists could not, earning its creators the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

General AI, which is much more versatile, has so far shown much slower progress. General AI systems can perform a range of tasks but lack depth. According to Morris, today’s most advanced language models, such as those used in ChatGPT, are at an “emerging” level of general AI, meaning they perform like unskilled humans in various tasks. They haven’t yet reached “competent,” which would mean they perform as well as 50% of skilled adults. By this measure, general superintelligence, which would be far more versatile than any human, is still a long way off.

How Advanced is AI Right Now?

Determining AI’s current level of intelligence can be challenging, as it depends on the benchmarks we use. For example, DALL-E, an AI image generator, might be considered virtuoso-level for producing images that most humans couldn’t create. But its strange errors, like extra fingers or distorted objects, could place it closer to the emerging level.

There’s also debate over the true capabilities of current systems. Some 2023 studies suggest models like GPT-4 display “sparks” of artificial general intelligence, but others argue these models are mostly sophisticated pattern-matchers, lacking true intelligence. OpenAI claims its latest model, “o1,” can perform complex reasoning and reach the level of human experts in many areas. Yet, recent research from Apple suggests that o1, like other models, struggles with mathematical reasoning, indicating it may be less advanced than some claim.

Will AI Continue to Improve?

Some researchers believe that AI’s rapid progress over the last few years will continue, possibly even accelerating. Tech companies are investing hundreds of billions in AI development, and breakthroughs in deep learning (a technique that finds patterns in large datasets) have been responsible for many recent AI successes. In fact, this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics recognized foundational work in deep learning by John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer known as the “Godfather of AI.”

Most modern general AI models, like ChatGPT, rely on human-generated text data, but this approach may have its limits. If we exhaust the available human-generated data, improvement may slow down. AI developers are exploring solutions like generating synthetic data and refining “transfer learning” (helping AI transfer knowledge between tasks), but it’s unclear if these will be enough to reach superintelligence.

For true superintelligence, some experts believe AI would need open-ended learning abilities, meaning it could continuously create novel outputs and learn in a way that surprises humans. Current models are not built for this; instead, they specialize in specific tasks and patterns. This limitation suggests we need new AI structures to make superintelligence possible.

What Risks Could AI Pose?

Even if superintelligent AI isn’t just around the corner, today’s AI still brings certain risks. As AI becomes more capable, it may also become more autonomous, meaning it can make decisions or perform actions on its own. For now, AI systems are largely under human control, used mainly as consultants or aids. For example, people may ask ChatGPT to summarize documents or use YouTube’s algorithm to recommend videos. However, relying too much on AI in these ways could lead us to trust it more than we should.

Other risks include people forming “parasocial” relationships with AI (treating it like a friend or mentor) and significant job displacement, as automation could affect a wide range of industries. Society could face unexpected challenges as these systems become more advanced and integrated into everyday life.

What Happens Next?

If fully autonomous, superintelligent AI systems eventually become a reality, there is the question of whether they could threaten human interests. However, experts point out that highly autonomous systems could still be designed to give humans a high level of control. Many AI researchers believe it’s possible to create “safe superintelligence,” but it will require a complex, multidisciplinary effort to ensure AI systems remain aligned with human values and goals.

While we might see superintelligence within a decade, there’s hope that careful research and design will make it possible to harness this powerful technology safely. For now, though, experts generally agree that we don’t have to worry about AI taking over the world anytime soon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  2. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
  3. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  4. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  5. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-2 MBSG At Full-time
  2. Hyderabad FC 0-2 Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Jump To Second Spot With Smooth Win
  3. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Boss Baffled By Criticism Over Red Bull Role
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF Women's C'ship Final: Bengali Tigresses Beat Nepali Chelis 2-1 To Lift Title In Kathmandu
  5. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 2: Mulder And Muthusamy Partnership Puts South Africa On The Brink
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  2. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  3. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  4. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  5. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  2. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  3. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  4. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know