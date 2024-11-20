Uttarakhand's GSDP Increases 1.3 Times In Two Years: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday that the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown by 1.3 times over the past two years. Speaking at the Skill Development and Employment Conclave at Doon University, he outlined plans to double the GSDP within the next five years.
“This conclave will play a vital role in unlocking new opportunities for the skill development of our youth. It aims to empower them according to their potential and inspire them to achieve self-reliance,” Dhami said.
Highlighting progress, he noted that Uttarakhand's unemployment rate has decreased by 4.4% within a year. The state also ranks first in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) rankings released by NITI Aayog, reflecting its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development. Dhami emphasized that India’s demographic dividend, with 65% of the population below 35 years of age, offers a unique opportunity to transform the nation into an economic superpower.
He credited the Skill India initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, for driving this vision. “The campaign aims to provide world-class, practical training to youth based on their interests and abilities, thus fostering a self-reliant India,” he added. Dhami also emphasized that equipping the youth with modern skills is a step toward creating a globally competitive workforce, which can contribute significantly to India's economy.
Uttarakhand’s government, under Dhami’s leadership, is working closely with the central government to prioritize youth development. “We have implemented numerous policies and schemes focused on skill development, with particular attention to promoting entrepreneurship through the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme,” he said.
One of the major initiatives highlighted during the conclave was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Ashok Leyland. This partnership will create internships and employment opportunities for 1,000 youth annually at the company’s plant. Dhami expressed optimism about the transformative impact of these initiatives, not just on employment but also on the overall economic and social progress of Uttarakhand.
He stressed that providing direction and resources to the younger generation is pivotal for building a prosperous and empowered society. With plans to further enhance skill development programs and encourage entrepreneurship, the state government envisions a future where Uttarakhand becomes a hub of economic activity and self-reliance. Dhami also pointed out that collaboration with industries and academic institutions is key to fostering innovation and building a robust economic framework for the state.
As the GSDP continues to grow and unemployment declines, Uttarakhand is positioned to emerge as a leader in sustainable and inclusive development. The discussions at the conclave highlighted the importance of leveraging youth potential as a defining factor for economic advancement, aligning with the country’s broader goals of becoming an economic powerhouse.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)