Blogs

Uttarakhand's GSDP Increases 1.3 Times In Two Years: Dhami

CM Pushkar Dhami highlights Uttarakhand’s 1.3x GSDP growth in two years and outlines plans to double it in five years at the Skill Development Conclave.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
Uttarakhand's GSDP Increases 1.3 Times In Two Years: Dhami
info_icon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday that the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown by 1.3 times over the past two years. Speaking at the Skill Development and Employment Conclave at Doon University, he outlined plans to double the GSDP within the next five years.  

“This conclave will play a vital role in unlocking new opportunities for the skill development of our youth. It aims to empower them according to their potential and inspire them to achieve self-reliance,” Dhami said.

Highlighting progress, he noted that Uttarakhand's unemployment rate has decreased by 4.4% within a year. The state also ranks first in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) rankings released by NITI Aayog, reflecting its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development. Dhami emphasized that India’s demographic dividend, with 65% of the population below 35 years of age, offers a unique opportunity to transform the nation into an economic superpower.

He credited the Skill India initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, for driving this vision. “The campaign aims to provide world-class, practical training to youth based on their interests and abilities, thus fostering a self-reliant India,” he added. Dhami also emphasized that equipping the youth with modern skills is a step toward creating a globally competitive workforce, which can contribute significantly to India's economy.

Uttarakhand’s government, under Dhami’s leadership, is working closely with the central government to prioritize youth development. “We have implemented numerous policies and schemes focused on skill development, with particular attention to promoting entrepreneurship through the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme,” he said.

One of the major initiatives highlighted during the conclave was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Ashok Leyland. This partnership will create internships and employment opportunities for 1,000 youth annually at the company’s plant. Dhami expressed optimism about the transformative impact of these initiatives, not just on employment but also on the overall economic and social progress of Uttarakhand.

He stressed that providing direction and resources to the younger generation is pivotal for building a prosperous and empowered society. With plans to further enhance skill development programs and encourage entrepreneurship, the state government envisions a future where Uttarakhand becomes a hub of economic activity and self-reliance. Dhami also pointed out that collaboration with industries and academic institutions is key to fostering innovation and building a robust economic framework for the state.

As the GSDP continues to grow and unemployment declines, Uttarakhand is positioned to emerge as a leader in sustainable and inclusive development. The discussions at the conclave highlighted the importance of leveraging youth potential as a defining factor for economic advancement, aligning with the country’s broader goals of becoming an economic powerhouse.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  3. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  4. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. Leicester City Vs Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  2. Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  3. 'Enigma' Erling Haaland Offers Too Much Threat To Be Left Out, Says Ex-City Defender Danny Mills
  4. Julian Nagelsmann Frustrated As Germany Denied Win: 'We Can Do Things Better'
  5. Serie A Club Genoa Appoint Patrick Vieira As New Head Coach
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  2. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
  2. Photos: Scenes From Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  3. UP Bypolls Record 50% Turnout: ‘Voting in Burqa’, ‘Party of Goons’ – A Saga of Allegation and Counter Allegation
  4. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  5. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
  5. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood